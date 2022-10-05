Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Mazda Motor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion.

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

