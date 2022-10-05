Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Mazda Motor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Mazda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.
Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
Mazda Motor Company Profile
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mazda Motor (MZDAY)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.