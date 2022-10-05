Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Decreased by Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.99 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $47,298,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

