Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

V.F. Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VFC. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

V.F. stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in V.F. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

