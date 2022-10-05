Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,608,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Public Storage by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,331,000 after acquiring an additional 333,170 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.04. 20,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,767. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.69 and a 200 day moving average of $337.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $284.01 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

