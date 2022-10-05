Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 148 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $486.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.11.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

