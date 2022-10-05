Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $208.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.04. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

