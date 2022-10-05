Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $388,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMM opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

