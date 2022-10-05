Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 581,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,942,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $267.10 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

