ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Up 2.3%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.61. 71,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,170,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 52.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.