ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.22. 109,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,383,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 51.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter worth about $2,571,000.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

