ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.88. 822,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 110,262,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

