ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 2.7%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.86. 27,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,872,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.06.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 338.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,672 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 270.1% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

