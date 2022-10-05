Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,320,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

Prologis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $104.10. 105,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,609,187. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.73 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

