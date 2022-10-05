Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 573 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.