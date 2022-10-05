Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,838,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VOT stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.67. 1,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,006. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.