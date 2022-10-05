Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 2,145 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 334,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

KRE stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. The company had a trading volume of 178,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,597. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

