Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

JNK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.48. 35,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,365. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

