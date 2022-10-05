Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,038 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 436,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,809,000 after purchasing an additional 429,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 935,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.97. 31,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,827. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

