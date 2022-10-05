Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $685,000 Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,136.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,804,000 after buying an additional 243,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 378.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 220,884 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 782,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 216,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 503.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 135,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 113,443 shares during the last quarter.

SUSC stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.92. 1,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,429. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $27.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

