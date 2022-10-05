Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,806. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

