Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,146,000 after purchasing an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,957.2% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after purchasing an additional 158,779 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,638,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.96. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,797. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

