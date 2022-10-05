PRIZM (PZM) Market Capitalization Hits $11.48 Million

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and $300,095.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Infinity Economics (XIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00060917 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $605.93 or 0.02998589 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 3,114,722,388 coins and its circulating supply is 3,124,722,388 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en.

PRIZM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

