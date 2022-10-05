Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Trading Up 1.8%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 200,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 132,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83.

