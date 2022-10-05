Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

PGZ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 22,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,382. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 53.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Stories

