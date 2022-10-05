Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
PGZ stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 22,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,382. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.10.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
