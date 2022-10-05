Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Down 1.7%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.36 ($0.03). Approximately 481,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 332,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Primorus Investments Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 million and a PE ratio of 35.00.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

