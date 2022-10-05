Poodl Token (POODL) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Poodl Token (POODL) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Poodl Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poodl Token has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poodl Token Profile

Poodl Token launched on April 22nd, 2021. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Poodl Token

According to CryptoCompare, “POODL was created by a group of developers that decided to run the project like most meme-coins, pumped it, dumped it, and then abandoned it. This left the community in a rather difficult situation. Most tokens are simply left for dead after the first pump and dump, but POODL survived because the community saw potential in it and together, started a Telegram group to revive it. Pretty quickly people got interested in the project and the community started to grow exponentially. After reviving the token, creating an official site, and all of the necessary infrastructure, the community began to question where to go from here. See the full POODL timeline Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poodl Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poodl Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

