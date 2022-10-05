PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.00 and traded as high as C$4.21. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 903 shares changing hands.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$411.97 million and a P/E ratio of -15.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.99, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

