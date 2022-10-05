Polycat Finance (FISH) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Polycat Finance has a total market capitalization of $557,044.07 and approximately $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polycat Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polycat Finance has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Polycat Finance Profile
Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 coins. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolycatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polycat Finance
