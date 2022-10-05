Polkalokr 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $728,455.00 (LKR)

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polkalokr’s official website is lokr.io. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.”

