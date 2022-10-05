Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.30

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
