PlayDapp Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.56 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $220.92 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is www.playchip.global. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

