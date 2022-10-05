Playcent Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $555,660.00 and $17,488.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Playcent is playcent.com. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

