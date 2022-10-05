Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. 3,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 87,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Planet Green Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 17.45%.

Insider Transactions at Planet Green

Planet Green Company Profile

In other news, CEO Bin Zhou purchased 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,416,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,942,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,006,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes brick, black, and green tea products in China and internationally. It also imports and distributes beef products; and engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

