PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $5.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,287,003 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

