Pittards (LON:PTD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.02

Shares of Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.02 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 53.10 ($0.64). Pittards shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 13,181 shares.

Pittards Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 million and a P/E ratio of 2,725.00.

Get Pittards alerts:

Pittards Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Pittards’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Pittards Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.