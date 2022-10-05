PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PNI opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

