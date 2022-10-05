PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PML. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

