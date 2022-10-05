PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCQ opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:PCQ Get Rating ) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.