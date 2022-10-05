PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCQ opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
