PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.98

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.98 and last traded at $92.36, with a volume of 10993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.61.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

