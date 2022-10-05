Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.10

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 44670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.98.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.
Insider Activity at Piedmont Office Realty Trust
In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
See Also
