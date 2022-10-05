Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.