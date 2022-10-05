Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.31

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 453019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

