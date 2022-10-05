PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.96. PCTEL shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 11,267 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PCTEL Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of -457.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently -2,197.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 76,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

