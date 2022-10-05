PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.08. PCS Edventures!.com shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 557,300 shares traded.

PCS Edventures!.com Trading Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get PCS Edventures!.com alerts:

PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. PCS Edventures!.com had a return on equity of 234.89% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

About PCS Edventures!.com

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCS Edventures!.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCS Edventures!.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.