PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,333 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.38. The stock had a trading volume of 358,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,932. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

