Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.19-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.18.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $9,920,569 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 65.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

