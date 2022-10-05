Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,337.00.

PGPHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Partners Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Baader Bank upgraded Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 1,050 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Partners Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $888.94 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $753.75 and a 52-week high of $1,825.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $977.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,029.68.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

