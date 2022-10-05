Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.43

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 11870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Partner Communications by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

