Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.25.

Shares of PH traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.61 and a 200 day moving average of $269.93. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

