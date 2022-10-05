Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.06

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.06 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.40 ($0.20). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 16.86 ($0.20), with a volume of 4,901,880 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 27 ($0.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market cap of £333.09 million and a PE ratio of 593.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Pan African Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

